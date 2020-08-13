Celebrity Karaoke Club line up of celebrities revealed for ITV2's new show

ITV2 has confirmed the line up of celebrities taking part in Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The six-part series will see celebrities unleash their vocals as they head into a karaoke bar with the hopes of winning a truly unique music competition.

ITV tease: "Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage - in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

"But there’s a twist, because the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors, every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen."

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up

The contestants taking part are:

TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt

Comedian and Loose Women regular Judi Love

Comedian and TV host Joel Dommett

International drag queen and entertainer Courtney Act

TV and Radio presenter Roman Kemp

Ibiza Weekender star David Potts

TV and radio host Melvin Odoom

Reality star Jessica Wright

Comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner

Singer and actress Diana Vickers

Drag Race star Baga Chipz

Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm

Love Island star Samira Mighty

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “We’re thrilled about the arrival of Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2. The cast of celebs will be well-known to ITV2's audience, though not necessarily for their singing!

"However, they are sure to entertain viewers with some impressive and hilarious performances this autumn, as they battle it out to be crowned the ultimate karaoke champion.”

Will Macdonald, Monkey’s Creative Director and Executive Producer, added: “Ludicrous times demand ludicrous entertainment, and that’s what this show delivers thanks to a righteous collective of celebrities, a free bar and the world’s best karaoke machine. What could possibly go wrong? As Starship nearly said: Nothing’s Gonna Stop Them Now.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will air on ITV2 this autumn with a start date to be confirmed.