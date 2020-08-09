Sam Faiers has revealed she won't be taking part in TOWIE's upcoming reunion show.

The Only Way Is Essex will celebrate a decade on screen this autumn as it returns to ITVBe for its latest series.

Cast members past and present are expected to appear in a one-off special but Sam - who was in over 100 episodes between 2010 and 2014 - says she won't be a part of the anniversary.

“I won’t be getting involved because, to be honest, it’s like I’m at a completely different stage in my life now," she told The Sun newspaper. “I don’t even know what I would do on there any more.

“I’ve got my own life with my kids, and Towie is ten years ago for me. You just can’t compare my life then to my life now.”

Sam now stars alongside her sister and fellow former TOWIE star Billie in their own ITVBe reality series Mummy Diaries.

Meanwhile ITV have revealed a special online series to celebrate 10 years of TOWIE.

Chronicling 10 years of high drama, head turning glamour, rocky relationships, and the most outlandish characters that Essex has to offer, The TOWIE Years will relive the most unforgettable moments throughout the show that redefined reality TV.

Each episode of the 10-part series will look back on a year in the show’s history, starting with 2010, the year the show first burst onto screens.

Taking viewers from the beginning right through to the present day, the series will remember the golden couples, the epic fall outs, the holiday high jinks, and the many turns of phrase and wardrobe choices that have become synonymous with the BAFTA award-winning show.

The TOWIE Years will premiere on the ITV Hub

It accompanies a brand new 18-episode series of The Only Way Is Essex, which returns to ITVBe in the Autumn.

Picture: ITV