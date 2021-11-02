I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date revealed as show returns to Wales

The I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date has been revealed with the show launching later this month on ITV.

ITV previously announced that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's 21st series would be returning to Gwrych Castle in North Wales for a second year.

As always, a group of famous faces will undertake gruelling trials to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

When does I'm A Celebrity start?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 begins on Sunday, 21 November on ITV, according to The Sun newspaper.

The show typically airs nightly at 9PM for around three or so weeks, with the exact length of the series to be confirmed.

It was previously revealed that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK again due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2021 series will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, which was also used for last year's series.

With views of the beautiful Welsh countryside, Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The atmospheric ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Who's on I'm A Celebrity this year?

As yet the names on the line up have not been confirmed, but there's been plenty of rumours.

They include Olympian Matty Lee, football star Paul Gascoigne, soap star Adam Woodyatt, Corrie star Lucy Fallon and Corrie's Simon Gregson.

Competing the line up is former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, broadcaster Richard Madeley, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, Love Island's Olivia Attwood and BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin.

I'm A Celebrity launches on 21 November on ITV.