Fresh from joining the cast of Geordie Shore, Amelia Lily already has her sights set on another TV gig.

Amelia Lily first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011.

She went on to star in musicals on the West End and appear on Celebrity Big Brother before joining season 21 of MTV’s Geordie Shore on Tuesday night.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Amelia said: "I’m full of surprises aren’t I! A lot of people were shocked obviously when my name was announced, but listen, I don’t think there’s a rulebook anymore in this industry. What’s great is, I’ve been in the industry since I was 16 years old and I’ve kind of like grown up into a young woman whilst being in the public eye.

She went on to say of signing up for the MTV series: "I was always in a long-term relationship when I was younger, and I was basically like a little housewife let’s say for like five years. I never ever did like the whole like going out and partying and I missed out on college and uni because I was in X Factor so young at 16.

"So when I got asked to do this I was like, ‘do you know what, I get a chance to relive my youth, why the hell not!”

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and special co-host The Circle’s Brooke Odunbaku on Access All Areas, the former X Factor contestant revealed her excitement of being back on TV and her hopes for more television stints.

When asked what her dream job would be, she revealed: “I love performing on stage and I love my singing and acting so it would probably be to be in a soap. I’d love to go into a soap one day. Hopefully one day. I’ve been in for them quite a few times, one in particular. I would love to do that. I would absolutely love to carry on with my acting. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Asked if there were any soaps in particular she had her eye on, Amelia added: “Well I think judging from my accent, it can’t be Eastenders! I’d probably say Hollyoaks or Emmerdale.”

For now, you can watch Amelia on Geordie Shore on MTV on Tuesday nights.

“I definitely made an impact… You name it, it happens!” teased Amelia.

And she's already hoping for a return, saying: “With it being so long now since we filmed and I really miss it and miss everyone, absolutely. I’d do it again it a heartbeat. It was just so much fun.”