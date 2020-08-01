Celebrity Karaoke Club: New celebrity singing show coming to ITV2

ITV has confirmed a brand new celebrity singing competition, Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Celebrity Karaoke Club will start on ITV2 later this year as part of ITV's autumn schedule.

The six-part series will see seven celebrities head into a karaoke bar with the hopes of winning a unique exciting music competition. Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage - in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

Unlike other singing shows there won't be a judging panel or audience vote.

Instead, the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors, as every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.

In between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.

ITV ask: "Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?"

Names on the line up have yet to be confirmed.