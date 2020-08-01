Don't Rock The Boat: Celebs to row 650 miles in new ITV series

Celebrities will take on a 650 mile boat race in a brand new entertainment adventure series.

Don’t Rock The Boat will air on ITV later this year as part of the show's autumn schedule.

Twelve celebrities will be split into two teams, rowing from Lands End to John O’Groats.

ITV tease: "The series will push two celebrity teams to their physical and mental limits as they row the entire length of Britain. Across 650 gruelling miles, the teams will battle hell and high water in an effort to win this impressive coastal race.

"With checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the celebrities will also be facing a series of jaw-dropping on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition."

Don't Rock The Boat will be hosted by sports star and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff and The Voice's AJ Odudu.

The pair will be on hand to guide the celebrities through each leg of the race and presiding over the coastal adventures.

Celebs who sign up will have to call on all their individual reserves and team resources to conquer the challenge of a lifetime.

"Immersed in the coastal beauty of the UK they’ll face the waves and wind of the sea legs and the daunting cliffs and gorges of Britain’s spectacular shoreline," ITV add, "Only one of the teams will prove victorious.

"But who will row their way to glory, who will fail at first sea and who will forget the golden rule...Don’t Rock the Boat?"

A line up and start date for the series are to be confirmed.