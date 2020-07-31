Gethin Jones has explained why he was forced to leave Celebrity MasterChef in the final week.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 has brought together a huge mix of who’s who of show business, drama, design, singing, and sport.

TV presenter Gethin Jones made it to the semi-final before being forced to withdraw from the competition due to illness.

He confirmed on Twitter that he had symptoms of coronavirus and therefore could not continue in the show.

Gethin said he was "absolutely gutted" but said it was an 'easy decision' to ensure no one was put at risk.

He explained: "Thank you for all your lovely messages re @MasterChefUK . I had symptoms of Covid-19 the morning of the next stage.

"Absolutely GUTTED... but it was the easiest decision. Would never put anyone at risk. Enjoy the next hour - these guys can cook!!!"

Joining Gethin in the final week were stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels, presenter Amar Latif, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf, gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent and The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.

They faced a challenge set by one of the country’s most popular chefs, Aldo Zilli. The task was to recreate one of his signature recipes.

Three were then put forward to the grand final where each had three hours to cook and present a faultless three-course meal for final judgement by John and Gregg.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

