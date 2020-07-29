Married At First Sight Australia will return to E4 in August.

Fresh from season 4 airing throughout July, Season 5 will air from August 10.

Married At First Sight sees total strangers getting married before being followed around for their first six weeks together, including going on honeymoon, living together and meeting the in-laws.

At the end of their time together, they have the choice of whether to stay together or get divorced.

The fifth outing of the Australian version is dubbed to have even more drama and surprises awaiting down under. Fans will see 11 female contestants matched with their 'perfect' male partner, brought together by expert matchmakers - relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert and psychologist Mel Schilling.

Will it be happily ever after? Or will the couples be signing the divorce papers?

Married at First Sight Australia will air on E4 from August 10 at 7:30PM.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight UK will return for a fifth series later this year on Channel 4.