Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is currently airing on BBC One - when is the final and who will win?

Celebrity MasterChef brings together a selection of who’s who of show business, drama, design, singing, and sport.

Over a number of rounds, they're competing to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2020.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back to judge the celebrities' culinary creations as twenty familiar faces are whittled down to one winner.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final?

The Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final will air on Thursday, July 30 at 8:30PM on BBC One as the winner is crowned.

This will be the third episode of the finals week, with episodes also on Wednesday, July 29 at 9PM and Thursday, July 30 at 7:30PM.

You'll be able to watch on TV via BBC One and online through the BBC iPlayer.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 finalists?

Currently eight celebrity contestants are left but only three will make the final of Celebrity MasterChef 2020.

Those currently on the line up are:

Stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love

The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner

Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels

TV presenter Gethin Jones

Presenter Amar Latif

Broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf

Gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent

Celebrity MasterChef final spoilers

The final week will see a number of challenges to determine the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winner.

In the first two episodes of the week, the eight contestants will be cut down to just three,

In the grand final, just one challenge stands between them and the title.

The finalists must cook and present a faultless three-course meal for the ultimate judgement by John Torode and Gregg Wallace. It’s their last chance to prove they have what it takes, by showing true passion and creativity with their dishes, and only one can be crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion 2020.

Who amongst this year’s finalists is the true cooking star, worthy of a place in the Celebrity MasterChef hall of fame?

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.