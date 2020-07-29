Who's on Celebrity MasterChef tonight? Semi-final line up of celebrities revealed

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 continues tonight (July 29) - which celebrities are on the line up?

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes familiar faces from the worlds of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back this evening for the semi-finals they whittle down the top eight contestants to decide who will make the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final.

Who's on Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

This evening (Wednesday) sees the first half of the semi-final.

Those who have made it this far are:

Judi Love - Stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist

Thomas Skinner - The Apprentice contestant

Sam Quek - Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player

Phil Daniels - Quadrophenia actor

Gethin Jones - TV presenter

Amar Latif - Presenter

Riyadh Khalaf - Broadcaster

Sir Matthew Pinsent - Gold medal winning Olympic rower

Tonight, the celebrities travel to the National Breeding Centre at Leamington Spa’s Guide Dogs to face their toughest challenge so far.

Split into two teams, the celebs will have to create four mouthwatering dishes each - a meat, fish and vegetarian offering plus a dessert.

Cooking in tents and faced with unfamiliar equipment, the celebrities have to cook up a feast to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Guide Dogs for the Blind with 120 staff, volunteers and people whose lives have been changed by the organisation.

Then it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen, where all eight must recreate their favourite takeaway.

At the end of challenge, two more celebrities will be going home.

The second half of the semi-final will follow on Thursday, July 30 at 7:30PM ahead of the grand final straight after at 8:30PM.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.