ITV 'planning new celebrity singing show with Scarlett Moffatt in talks to take part'

ITV is reportedly working on a new celebrity singing show to air later this year.

Provisionally titled Celebrity Karaoke Club, it is set to air on ITV2.

The Sun reports that seven celebrity contestants will take part, judging one another.

They will compete in a series of rounds including performing in a group and a head to head sing off performing the same song.

Those rumoured for the line up include former Gogglebox star turned TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt, host of The Masked Singer Joel Dommett and radio DJs Roman Kemp and Melvin Odoom.

"Producers are just starting to sign up celebs but are delighted with those they are making progress with," a source said.

The show will reportedly begin filming at the end of July with hopes of bringing it to screen by September.

It comes as ITV rejig their autumn schedule due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was recently reported that the postponed Britain's Got Talent semi-final shows will now be pre-recorded and air weekly in place of The X Factor, which is being rested for 2020.

There's also delayed live finals of The Voice UK's latest series which have yet to be given an air date.