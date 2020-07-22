Shaughna Phillips and Pete Wicks have reportedly grown close during filming Celebs Go Dating.

The pair are part of new series Celebs Go Virtual Dating which will start on Monday on E4.

Celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

They will be guided by Celebs Go Dating's regular dating agents Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

Although the show is meant to pair up celebs with members of the public, The Sun reports that Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and TOWIE's Pete Wicks have got close during filming.

An insider claimed that "sparks were flying" between them on set.

Shaughna confessed to the newspaper: "Anna and Paul have actually said to me that they think me and Pete are alike in the sense that we kind of go along with things to be nice," the Londoner explained

"That could be a perfect chemistry! He’s probably not my type on paper, but he's lovely!"

Also on the Celebs Go Virtual Dating line up are Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry and rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

Celebs Go Virtual dating will start on July 27 on E4 at 10PM.

Episodes will air weekly for five weeks.