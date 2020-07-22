Made In Chelsea 'planning Big Brother-style series due to lockdown rules'

The next series of Made In Chelsea could be very different as bosses work around lockdown rules.

The latest season in the Spring had to be cut short after restrictions were put in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

With some restrictions still in place, producers have lined up something new for the autumn.

The Sun newspaper reports that the E4 series will invite a number of the cast to isolate in a stately home where their antics will be filmed.

It'll make for quite the different setting for past specials, which have included getaways to luxury locations such as New York and Ibiza.

A source shared: “There’s just no way they could possibly film fights, rows and romance in ­restaurants and bars right now, so they are planning to get a place in Surrey and film throughout August.

“Bosses are drawing up a list of just who will be going into the house, and they are even debating sticking in a rogue ex here and there to spice things up. It’ll be like a posh Big Brother.”

It's expected MiC regulars including Jamie Laing, Sophie ­Habboo and Alex Mytton will take part, as well as Sam Thompson and his former Love Islander girlfriend Zara McDermott.

After the latest series was cut short, E4 aired a number of special episodes called Made In Chelsea Favourites.

Each instalment saw a number of cast members get together online to revisit a classic MiC episode and relive some of their biggest dating disasters and scandals from years gone by.

You can catch up on past specials and series of Made In Chelsea on All 4 here.