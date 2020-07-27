Chloe Ferry 'will date both men and women' on Celebs Go Virtual Dating

Chloe Ferry will be dating both men and women in the new series of Celebs Go Virtual Dating.

The Geordie Shore star is one of four celebs who have signed up for a special new spin-off of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Ahead of the series, Chloe has revealed she plans to see both men and women on the show.

"It's amazing and really, really fun. I am open to trying new things," she told the Daily Mail newspaper. "I've got to fancy them obviously but they've got to have ambition, be driven, a big lover of life and they've got to know what they want, all that sort of stuff.

"I am ready for a relationship now. I'm ready for a husband. I love being loved."

The line up for Celebs Go Virtual Dating was first announced earlier this month.

On signing up, Chloe said “I am absolutely buzzing to join the agency! So many of my friends have been through the Celebs Go Dating process and absolutely loved it.

"I can’t wait to see what advice the agents can give me, and if they can help me find me a worldie.”

Joining Chloe on the cast for the new series are TOWIE heart-throb Pete Wicks, Love Island favourite Shaughna Phillips and Professional rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating airs Monday nights at 10PM on E4 from July 27.

Picture: Instagram/@chloegshore1