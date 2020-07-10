The Only Way Is Essex will resume filming next month, star Bobby Norris has revealed.

The TOWIE star says that the show's cast and crew will be back together in a 'few weeks' after filming was stopped in March.

Speaking to host Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas, Bobby shared how the cast were due to fly out to Tenerife before the lockdown.

Giving a latest update on the situation, Bobby explained: “We had a message recently to say that the team have been working around the clock to kind of logistically figure out how we can do it safely following the government’s guidelines."

He continued: “I’m so excited to get back! It’s actually going to feel quite weird! It’s been such a massive part of my life for nine years, so the three and a half, four months during lockdown was weird not having them, but this has kind of become the new normal, this life, so I kinda think it’s gonna be a little bit weird getting back into that routine, but I’m so ready for it…

"Getting back on camera and catching up with everyone will be really nice!”

Bobby said producers had waiting for restrictions to lift to allow the cast to return to their usual haunts.

He said: “TOWIE is filmed predominantly in bars, restaurants, nightclubs, so up until Saturday, they still weren’t open. So unless we filmed a whole series in parks and fields, which wouldn’t make for the best telly! I think logistically they’ve really worked around the clock and the team have been so good.”

Meanwhile, Bobby told how lockdown had changed him.

He explained: “I haven’t had a scrap of fake tan in three and a half months, so this is like the most natural Bobby I’ve been since birth! I’m actually gonna go all year now, big statement.

"I’m gonna go all year without a spray tan from now! Because I’ve gone all these months without it, I feel like this is my time to just go a little bit more natural. It’s kind of like a big thing now!”

TOWIE airs on ITVBe.