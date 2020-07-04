Is The Masked Singer US on tonight? Next episode and how to watch online

When is the next episode of The Masked Singer US on TV? Here's all you need to know about the show on ITV.

The second season of the American version of The Masked Singer is currently airing on UK TV on ITV.

Advertisements

The wacky singing show sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer US is hosted by Nick Cannon with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, with a live studio audience voting for their favourite performances.

The Masked Singer US next episode

The next episode of The Masked Singer is on Saturday, July 11 on ITV at 5:30PM. There is no episode tonight (July 4) due to the horse racing.

The next hour long episode will see six mystery celebrities performing for the second time: Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower and Fox

At the end of the show, another of the Masked Singers will be eliminated, and their true identities revealed.

Advertisements

How to watch The Masked Singer US online

Full episodes of The Masked Singer US are available to watch online via the ITV Hub here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video via ITV Hub+.

Warning: Spoilers follow!

So far five celebrities have had their identities revealed.

They include YouTube and Twitch gamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who was Ice Cream, and Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir, who who was Egg.

> The Masked Singer US contestants and results as season 2 airs in the UK.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, the Masked Singer UK will return for a second series, ITV has confirmed.

Filming is scheduled to begin this autumn with the show airing in the new year.