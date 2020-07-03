Myles Stephenson has revealed a nasty injury he suffered on set of Celebrity MasterChef.

The singer, a member of X Factor winning band Rak-Su, is one of the celebrities competing in the BBC One cookery competition.

And while he got off to a good start in the competition, impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the first episode of his heat, things don't go quite to plan tonight.

Ahead of the latest episode on BBC One, Myles has shared how he "severed my thumb" while cutting onions.

"They're not showing it because it's so gory, but I severed my thumb off," he told The Sun newspaper. "I was speed-chopping and wasn't looking at where my thumb was and ended up cutting a massive chunk out of my thumb.

"Now it's fairly oddly shaped. It's got rock solid calis at the end of it."

Myles went on to confess he was "probably showing off" when the accident happened.

"I love speed chopping, I learnt it off of a friend who's a chef, but I wasn't paying attention and there was a camera in my face so I was probably showing off," he told the newspaper.

Joining Myles in the first heat are Death In Paradise star Shyko Amos; The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner; stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love; and former footballer and manager turned pundit, John Barnes.

Following the first elimination, tonight sees the pairs challenge returns as the four celebrities are split into two teams of two for a test of teamwork and communication.

Then, the celebrities’ team work skills are pushed to the limit as they prepare lunch for over 100 staff at Acton Works, the central hub for repairs and upgrades to London Underground trains.

They'll then have to cook a two-course meal for not only John and Gregg, but also by three former Celebrity MasterChef contestants: last year’s champion, Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford, and TV personalities Vicky Pattison and Dom Parker.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.