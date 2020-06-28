The Bachelor will not be returning to Channel 5 for another series, it's been revealed.

The dating contest sees single women compete to win the affections of one hunky eligible bachelor. Each week, the Bachelor gives roses to the ladies he wants to stick around - while those who don't get one are immediately eliminated.

It originally ran in the UK on BBC Three between 2003 and 2005, before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 and 2012.

The show returned to Channel 5 again last year with Mark Wright as host but it has now been axed again.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told the Daily Star Sunday: "We can confirm that The Bachelor will not be returning for another series on Channel 5."

The last series of The Bachelor aired in March of 2019, featuring 31-year-old personal training studio owner Alex Marks as the Bachelor.

In the season finale, the winner of The Bachelor 2019 was revealed as Alicia Oates, a 25-year-old Events Co-ordinator from Essex.

The pair continued to date after the show for a number of months but ultimately split in May.

"Alex and Alicia had amazing chemistry and despite viewers shock at them getting together, they really wanted things to work," an insider told The Sun newspaper last year. "They’ve struggled to spend time together recently with Alex away working and Alicia has been enjoying life partying in Essex and Ibiza.

“They will definitely remain friends and don’t regret the experience at all.”