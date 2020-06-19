Glow Up 2020 contestants, results and spoilers from series 2

Glow Up 2020 has arrived on BBC Three - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

Hosted by Stacey Dooley, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star is back for series 2 with 10 MUAs competing.

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are back on the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

Glow Up contestants and results so far

Eve Jenkins (Instagram: @evejenkinsmua)

James Mac Inerney (Instagram: @jmac_mua)

Ophelia (Instagram: @necropheliac)

Hannah Cunningham (Instagram: @__empty_alien)

ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Bernardo 'Berny' Ferreira (Instagram: @bernyferr)

ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Brandon Gaunt (Instagram: @beautybybrandong)

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Jake Oakley (Instagram: @theonlyjakeoakley)

LEFT WEEK 3: Keziah Joy Saunders (Instagram: @artbeautychaos)

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Shanice Croasdaile (Instagram: @shanicemua_)

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Ashley H Mac (Instagram: @ashleyhmac)

Watch Glow Up series 2 online

Glow Up Season 2 airs on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer here.

New episodes are available on BBC iPlayer each Thursday from 7pm, running for eight episodes between Thursday 14 May and Thursday 2 July.

In the next episode - the semi final - the guest judge is the world renowned photographer and director Rankin who sets the MUAs on a beauty editorial for his magazine, Hunger.

Stacey Dooley presents as Rankin challenges the MUAs to experiment with beauty, expressing themselves and creating a look for the beauty editorial’s theme The Future. But there’s a twist: the models will be photographed in a tank of water, meaning the final four MUAs must produce a make-up look that works well in the water.

Rankin will also be looking at how well they work with him to create the perfect image, and if they’re good enough their work will feature in his magazine.

The following day at Glow Up HQ, the MUAs face their first ever surprise Creative Brief, where they are asked to produce a look based on one of the four classical elements: earth, water, air and fire. The looks are judged before Dominic and Val decide which two will enter the Face Off elimination.

With a place in the final at stake, the MUAs are asked to pull off a rainbow eye with seamlessly blended colour.