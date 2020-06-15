Married at First Sight Australia comes to E4 this June

Married at First Sight Australia will air on E4 this summer, it's been announced.

Described as a ground breaking social experiment, Married At First Sight sees total strangers getting married before being followed around for their first six weeks together.

Advertisements

At the end of their time together, they have the choice of whether to stay together, get divorced or, if they've not consummated the marriage, get an annulment.

The fourth series of the Australian version of the show will come to E4 in June and it’s the most explosive yet.

"In a five week event, E4 is bringing you Married at First Sight Australia as you’ve never seen it before," E4 tease.

Married at First Sight Australia's fourth season features 10 couples, including the marriage of the first ever middle-aged couple. And for the first time, this series will see all the couples living under the same roof as relationships are tested like never before.

The couples will be brought together by expert matchmakers - relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert and psychologist Mel Schilling - who will match all the couples on the basis of extensive psychological and neurological testing and profiling.

Advertisements

This unique experiment is designed to determine if science can predict true love in couples who will get married at first sight.

10 brides, 10 grooms, 10 weddings. Who will find true love? Married at First Sight Australia will air for 25 episodes on E4 in June.