Canada's Drag Race to air on BBC Three this summer

The first ever Canadian of RuPaul’s Drag Race will air on BBC Three this summer.

The ten-part series will be showcasing a fine array of vivacious and talented queens and BBC Three will be the only place to view it in the UK - exclusively on iPlayer.

Canada’s Drag Race on BBC Three will air on Fridays from July 3rd.

Twelve of the best drag artistes from Canada’s vibrant Drag scene will compete for the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar”, and with elements of both the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the hugely successful Drag Race UK, this series promises to follow in their footsteps.

RuPaul said: "Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”

Making up the panel will be Drag Race series 11 alumni Brooke Lynn Hytes, model and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and supermodel and TV personality Stacey McKenzie.

Each week they will be joined by a celebrity guest host while we can also expect a cameo appearance from RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage who will appear as a guest judge.

As with its US and UK counterparts, in each episode RuPaul delivers his weekly cryptic challenge by Rumail to twelve queens, who all enter the werkroom in the full knowledge that they are entering the Olympics of Drag.

Not only do they need to serve their finest drag looks, but they will need to sing, dance, act, improv, tuck, sew, glue, beat, work in teams, work alone, throw shade, death drop, and lip sync for their lives if they are to avoid the weekly elimination, and hear “shantay you stay”.

Fenton Bailey, co-founder of programme makers World of Wonder, said: “Think you know Canada? Think again! These queens bring the true North and fierce, showing that the universal art of drag is unique to every culture.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three added: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the UK to watch the first ever Canada’s Drag Race and to be working with World of Wonder again. With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series - get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens!”

BBC Three will release the ten-part series weekly on BBC iPlayer, launching every Friday from July 3rd.