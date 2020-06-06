The Masked Singer US contestants and results as season 2 airs in the UK

The Masked Singer US season 2 has arrived in the UK - here's a recap of the contestants and results so far (UK pace).

The second season of the American version of the bizarre singing show airs on ITV in the UK on Saturday nights.

Advertisements

Just like the recent UK version, The Masked singer US sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance while keeping their identity hidden behind an elaborate mask and costume.

The American version of the show is hosted by Nick Cannon with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, with a live studio audience voting for their favourite performances.

A total of sixteen celebrity contestants are taking part in the show. Who's on the show and who's been unmasked so far? Recap all the results so far below...

The Masked Singer US contestants and results so far

Ice Cream - YouTube and Twitch gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Egg - Ice skater Johnny Weir

Advertisements

Penguin - To be unmasked

Skeleton - To be unmasked

Leopard - To be unmasked

Fox - To be unmasked

Rottweiler - To be unmasked

Flamingo - To be unmasked

Flower - To be unmasked

Ladybug - To be unmasked

Black Widow - To be unmasked

Thingamajig - To be unmasked

Tree - To be unmasked

Eagle - To be unmasked

Panda - To be unmasked

Butterfly - To be unmasked

The Masked Singer US will continue next Saturday on June 13 at 5:30PM on ITV.

The next contestants to sing will be Black Widow, Leopard, Flamingo and Panda and one more will be unmasked.

ITV previously announced that The Masked Singer will return for a second series to air next year.

Advertisements

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the UK panel features Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Picture credit: Fox