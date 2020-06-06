The Masked Singer US: How to watch the series in the UK as it airs on ITV

The Masked Singer US will be airing on UK TV this summer thanks to ITV.

The second season of the American version of the bizarre singing show begins this weekend.

Just like the recent debut of the UK series earlier this year, The Masked singer US sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance

The American version of the show is hosted by Nick Cannon with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, the format is the same as the British show.

Episodes begin at 4:40PM on June 6 on ITV and will continue weekly on Saturday nights throughout the summer.

The second series of the American show sees a whopping sixteen mystery contestants, starting the competition in four heats.

In each heat, The Masked Singers will go head to head in a series of musical duels. The winner will proceed to the next round while the loser will have to sing-off where one will end up being unmasked.

In the opening week it's Butterfly v Egg and Thingamajig v Skeleton as the first group of mystery celebrities face off.

It's then Ladybug v Rottweiler and Tree v Ice Cream.

Who will be the first famous (sort-of) faces to be unmasked?

The Masked US panellist Nicole Scherzinger shares: "It’s a one of a kind show – fun, bizarre. This season you have 16 celebrities that are covered in these elaborate, detailed, beautiful costumes. They’re masked and they’re singing, competing for a trophy."

Meanwhile Ken Jeong - who appeared on the panel of the first UK series - enthused about how the show has taken over the world.

"I knew it would be a good show but I had no idea it would be this big," he said of the programme, which first started in South Korea. "I have been fortunate enough to be a part of some projects that have gone on to be global sensations and the power really is in the fans and the audience.

"I really think this format is unbeatable and is the true star of the show. It’s an addictive show, even if you’re working on it.

ITV previously announced that The Masked Singer will return for a second series to air next year.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the UK panel features Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall alongside Ken.

