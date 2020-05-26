Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 start date and line up of celebrities

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2020 - here's when it starts on TV and the line up of celebrities who are on the cast.

Following on from its first outing last year, a second series of Celebrity Gogglebox is on its way to Channel 4.

Celebrity Gogglebox series 2 begins on Channel 4 at 9PM on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Ahead of the first episode, Channel 4 have also confirmed the rolling cast of famous faces will be joining the Gogglebox sofa over the coming weeks.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 line up

The celebrities on the Gogglebox cast include...

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda.

Actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

Radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball and her son Woody, who recently appeared on The Circle

Football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra

Boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella

Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Singer Martin Kemp and DJ son Roman Kemp

All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt

Further names will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

They will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

From Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All4 player where series 1 is currently available in full.

There's also new spin-off Celebrity Gogglebox USA which recently aired on E4. You can watch online here which stars including Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe and Raven-Symoné.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on past episodes of the main Gogglebox series online via the All4 Player.

Gogglebox will return in September.