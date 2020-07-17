Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 line up of celebrities and how to watch online

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2020 - here's when to watch on TV and the line up of celebrities who are on the cast.

Following on from its first outing last year, a second series of Celebrity Gogglebox is currently airing on Channel 4.

Advertisements

Celebrity Gogglebox series 2 airs Friday nights on Channel 4 at 9PM from Friday, June 5, 2020. The series will run for seven episodes with the final instalment on Friday, July 17. A Best Of special will follow the next week.

Ahead of the latest episode, Channel 4 have confirmed the rolling cast of famous faces will be joining the Gogglebox sofa over the coming weeks.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 line up

The celebrities on the Gogglebox cast include...

Actress Daisy May Cooper and her dad Paul

Singer Pixie Lott and partner Oliver Cheshire

TV presenter Anita Rani and her dad Balvinder

Actress Maureen Lipman and actor Gyles Brandreth

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda.

Advertisements

Actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall.

Husband and wife TV personalities Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

Actresses Emilia Fox and her mum Joanna David

Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez

Comedian Johnny Vegas and pal Bev Dixon

Radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball and her son Woody, who recently appeared on The Circle

Football legend Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra

Boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella

Comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé

TV personalities Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder

Actress Sadie Frost and her sons Rafferty and Rudy

Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Advertisements

Singer Martin Kemp and DJ son Roman Kemp

All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt

Musician and presenter Jools Holland with comedian Vic Reeves

Rapper and YouTuber KSI and producer and singer-songwriter S-X

Further names will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

They will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

From Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All 4 player where series 1 is currently available in full.

There's also new spin-off Celebrity Gogglebox USA which recently aired on E4. You can watch online here which stars including Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe and Raven-Symoné.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, you can catch up on past episodes of the main Gogglebox series online via the All4 Player.

Gogglebox will return in September.