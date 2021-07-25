Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly 'signs up for Strictly Come Dancing'

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly has reportedly signed up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

As well as her famous chef dad, Tilly - real name Matilda Ramsay - is known for her TV hosting roles on CBBC as well as her social media presence.

It was reported last year that Strictly producers were keen to book Tilly for their show however an injury ruled her out of the competition.

Sharing a picture of her arm in a cast on social media last July, Tilly wrote to her followers: "I fell off a seesaw, how's your day going?"

Having now recovered, The Sun newspaper reports that Tilly is set for the ballroom this autumn.

A source shared with the tabloid: "It's a great sign-up as Tilly has proved a hit with youngsters and Strictly bosses are desperate to attract more young fans to the show.

"It will be great to have Gordon sitting in the audience supporting as well, though he’s bound to scare off any pros hoping for a Strictly romance."

The insider added: "Tilly’s really excited and can’t wait to throw herself into rehearsals."

Another name said to have signed up for this year's show is former rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye.

However the BBC has yet to officially announce any contestants for the 2021 series.

Other celebrities rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include TV presenter Dan Walker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, football star Peter Crouch, Westlife's Mark Feehily and Years & Years star Olly Alexander.

Further rumoured names include actor Ryan Thomas, BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper and Good Morning Britain presenters Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin.

Meanwhile the BBC has announced four brand new professionals for this year's series.

Joining the show former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One

Over on BBC Two's It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will present after Zoe Ball stepping down.

Picture Credit: Instagram