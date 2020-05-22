The Masked Singer's American series 'to air on ITV this summer'

The Masked Singer USA will air on ITV this summer it's been revealed.

The bizarre singing show, which is based on a South Korean television series, sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance.

They do so while keeping their true identity a secret behind an elaborate costume and having their voices disguised in interviews and VTs.

The first ever UK series of The Masked Singer began in January and proved a huge hit with viewers.

Now the American series is on its way to UK screens this summer.

Hosted by Nick Cannon with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, the format is the same as the British show.

The Sun says that The Masked Singer USA will air every weekend over the summer on ITV.

It follows the ongoing global health crisis causing a halt to TV and film production, with the Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK live shows postponed until later in the year.

A source shared with the newspaper: “Huge shows on ITV have been pulled or put on ice because of the pandemic so bosses are having a nightmare trying to work out how to fill them.

“The Masked Singer was a ratings hit for them here so they’ve decided to air the American version every weekend over the summer.

“To them it was an obvious choice because it was so popular and the formula is identical.

“Obviously some of the stars might not be recognisable to them but it’s still a great show.”

Meanwhile, ITV has announced that The Masked Singer will return for a second series next year.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the panel features Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

The show is expected to be filmed without a studio audience due to current social distancing restrictions.