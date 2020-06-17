Ibiza Dreams release date and cast of new BBC Three series

Ibiza Dreams is the new reality series coming to BBC Three - here's all you need to know.

Maya Jama hosts the new series which follows an ambitious group of hard-working Brits as they embark on a transformational coming-of-age summer: living, working and playing on Ibiza.

The four-part series will be available in full from 6am on Sunday 21 June on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer.

The BBC say: "Against a beautiful backdrop and full of high-stakes stories, this series will get under the skin of both the people and the place - in a setting where we all want to be, with people we’ll grow to love and root for across the series.

"Come September, will the season have supercharged our cast’s future? Or will the sun set prematurely on their dreams for something more?"

Ibiza Dreams cast

Ibiza Dreams follows 10 hard-working young Brits trying to kick start their careers over one season on the world's most glamorous party island. Filmed over six weeks, they’ll live together in workers' apartments as they hustle to make ends meet while faced with non-stop temptation.

The Ibiza Dreams cast are all escaping their own demons, searching for a better life in the sun. From a naked butler and a VIP host to teetotal vegans and a party girl, our contributors move in, determined to follow their dreams and survive in paradise.

Here's a rundown of those appearing on the show and where to follow them on Instagram!

Max Topham-Steele - @max_t_s

Liam Samuel Hood - @liamsamuelhood

Catherine 'Cat' Richards - @catherinerichardsxx

George Oliver Mee - @georgeolivermee

Jake Herbert - @jakeherbert95

Callum Hood - @callumhood7

Lauren Siedlecki - @lauren_siedlecki

Jessica Kelty Simpson - @jessiieblu

Sanchez Payne - @sanchezpayne

Harriet

All four episodes will be immediately available to watch.