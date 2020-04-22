Ferne McCann reveals her West End ambitions in First Time Mum

Ferne McCann reveals her West End ambitions in tonight's episode of First Time Mum.

First Time Mum continues this evening (Wednesday, April 22) at 9PM on ITVBe.

Tonight, Ferne meets with two theatrical agents as she chases her dreams of performing on the West-End stage.

She says: "When I was younger I always had this burning desire to be on stage. I always wanted to perform but I think I got too caught up in school and social life that I didn't nurture what I wanted to do.

"I've never really done a proper audition I'll be honest... but I feel there's so much I'd love to do but there's a block."

Ferne goes on to suggest there's a "snobbery" about reality stars breaking into a new industry.

She says: "That does make me feel uneasy. I'm sure there's a lot of people thinking 'She can't act or sing' but I'm here to prove them wrong."

Ferne and baby daughter Sunday are back for a brand-new four-part series.

In the new season, Ferne finally makes the move into her dream house and as she approaches 30, she has finally found love. However, just as she is swept off her feet, her new boyfriend is swept off to a new job 3500 miles away.

Undeterred and besotted by the new man in her life, Ferne is determined to make this long-distance relationship work, while Sunday is testing her patience to the limit as she hurtles through the terrible twos.

Ferne decides its time to explore other avenues for her career, starting with West End musicals, and meets up with theatrical agents.