SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 celebrity series is here - who's on the cast and when is it on TV?

A second special Celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins is currently airing on Channel 4.

Just like on the main series, the team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton have put a cast of celebrities through an intensive 7 day course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass this unique version of SAS Selection.

When is SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV and how to watch online

SAS: Who Dares Wins second celebrity special started on TV on Monday, April 20 at 9PM.

There will be five episodes airing on Channel 4 every Monday night.

You are able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player where the first series is also available to watch.

You can also watch past series of SAS: Who Dares Wins online for free via All4 right here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity line up of contestants

A cast of 12 celebrities have signed up for the Channel 4 series.

The new celebrity recruits include TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu and Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson.

Joining them are Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Locksmith from Rudimental ; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.

But how many will make it to the end?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins spoilers

The new series returns to Scotland - the homeland of the SAS - the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

In episode 5 tonight (May 18), just six celebrity recruits remain on this unique version of the SAS selection. With an Escape and Evasion exercise approaching, the team face a brutal set of tasks to build resilience; including a dangerous drownproofing military exercise and punishing races across land and ocean.

One of the strongest recruits suffers a major setback with an unexpected injury before they plunge into Escape and Evasion - where the recruits must evade a military-trained hunter force during a night on the run in the Scottish Inner Hebrides.