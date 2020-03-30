First Dates Aboard 2020: Meet the singletons looking for love in tonight's episode

First Dates Abroad is back for 2020 and kicks off its new series on E4 tonight (March 28).

The dating show in which strangers are paired up for a visit to the First Dates restaurant, and hidden cameras capture every detail of their first encounter over dinner is once again going global.

First Dates Abroad's seventh series is set in Australia - who are the singletons looking for love down under tonight?

In the first episode of the new series, 29-year-old Italian-born electrician Daniel is looking for a lady into 'tradies'. He's proud of his European roots and would like to find a woman with a similar background.

Enter, 30-year-old half Italian Alex, who has a thing for tradies and is looking for someone to share her life with.

The couple hit it off straight away and as soon as he finds out she's Italian, he's sold.

Next up, 47-year-old Brad has made his way from country Victoria, in search of the woman of his dreams. He lives with his two dogs and believes if he could find a woman he loves as much as them, she'd be the most loved and looked after woman in the world.

Kelly, 39, is a farmer and fellow animal lover and has been single for nine years. She has had longer relationships with her 25 horses than any previous boyfriends.

First Dates Abroad 2020 airs at 8PM tonight (March 30) on E4.

Watch First Dates Abroad online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates Abroad page.

You can also currently watch all episodes from the past six seasons online.

Meanwhile you can also catch up on First Dates here in the UK which airs on Channel 4.

