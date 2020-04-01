Teen Mom UK cast: Where are Sassi and Shannon?

Sassi Simmonds and Shannon Wise won't return to the cast of Teen Mom UK - here's why.

Teen Mom UK returns for season 7 in 2020.

While regular cast members Amber Butler, Chloe Patton and Megan Salmon-Ferrari will be back, two other familiar faces won't be returning.

Sassi Simmonds and Shannon Wise have revealed why they won't be a part of the new series.

Sassi said: "I'll be taking a break from the series Teen Mom UK. I wish all the girls all the best for the series and I just want to let you all know that I'm so grateful for all your ongoing love and support.

"The family's well and we're just doing us for the time being and hopefully you'll see my face again soon."

Shanon added: "The reason why I decided to take a break from Teen Mom UK series 7 was because obviously as you all know I had Frankie in July.

"I was like a new mum to two boys and I just felt like by the time it came round to filming, I was still getting used to the idea of having two so I just didn't feel it was the right thing for me and my family at that point in time."

Alongside the three returning cast, Teen Mom's new series will introduce new mum, 17-year-old Emma Finch and her baby boy Jeremiah.

Watch Teen Mom UK

Season 7 of Teen Mom UK will begin its brand new series on Wednesday, April 1 at 8PM on MTV.

Episodes will air weekly on TV and be available to watch on catch up via NOW TV and MTV Play.

At the time of writing, all episodes of Teen Mom UK's past six seasons are also available to catch up via NOW TV.

Check out the NOW TV episode guide here with a run down of every single series and episode available to play.

MTV's Teen Mom UK is part of NOW TV's Entertainment Pass which at the time of writing costs £8.99/month with a seven day free trial available.

You can also watch spin-offs Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK as well as other MTV series such as Ex On The Beach online.