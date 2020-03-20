Here is the line up of celebrities on Celebrity Britain by Barge: Then & Now as the new series continues.

The new show on Channel 5 will see a cast of celebs take in history, wildlife and breath-taking scenery as seen from Britain's canals.

Four famous faces will travel along three of Britain's most famous waterways. They begin on the Leeds and Liverpool canal before heading north to Scotland and then south to Oxford.

2020 Celebrity Britain by Barge: Then & Now celebrities

Those on the Celebrity Britain by Barge: Then & Now lineup are...

Conservationist, comedian and wildlife presenter Bill Oddie

Journalist and television presenter Jennie Bond

British journalist and broadcaster Anne Diamond

English record producer, broadcaster and presenter Pete Waterman.

In their sixth and final episode which is on tonight on TV (Friday March 20), the celebrities discover how canals evolved into places of leisure.

Pete revisits one of his childhood haunts, Braunston Marina, to meet the owner who turned around its fortunes, while Jennie discovers canal camping, an activity holiday popular with children since the 1960s.

Later, the four piece take the Oxford canal towards Banbury where they find out that the Oxford is a very different canal to those experienced earlier.

Built by James Brindley to be as cheap as possible, it slowly carries them south through farmland and past sleepy villages to their final destination.

Watch Celebrity Britain by Barge: Then & Now online

Celebrity Britain by Barge: Then & Now continues Friday night, March 20 at 9PM on Channel 5 with the last of six episodes.

You can watch episodes online from the series via the My5 catch up service here.

There's also similar series Celebrity 5 Go Barging which you can catch up on.

The celebs on the series included Tom Conti - Scottish actor, writer and director who has appeared in films including The Dark Knight Rises and Paddington 2, Diarmuid Gavin - Irish TV personality and celebrity gardener and Tessa Sanderson - Six time Olympic Javelin competitor.

They were joined by Tony Christie - Singer best known for his huge hit Is This The Way to Amarillo? and Penny Smith - TV presenter most known for her role on GMTV, as well as appearances on Sky News and radio.

Meanwhile series 2 starred Journalist and newsreader Michael Buerk, actor Shaun Williamson best known for his work on EastEnders, actress Amanda Barrie best known for roles in Are You Being Served? and Corrie, actress and singer Anita Harris and politician John Prescott.