RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2020: When will season 2 start?

The second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is finally on its way after a long delay in filming.

The hit reality series made its debut in the UK last year on BBC Three.

A second series was confirmed but the ongoing pandemic halted filming during March.

A spokesperson for the BBC said at the time: "After much consideration, production on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Now RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr - who appears together with RuPaul, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage - has revealed filming is set to restart in November.

He told ITV's Lorraine this week: "I'm filming that in a fortnight's time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.

"It's also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn't that good, because in the lockdown, if they've got any sense, they'd be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down - no excuse!"

It's not clear yet how much of the show was completed before the shutdown with BBC Three yet to announce a release date for the series.

Meanwhile actress and comedian Dawn French has revealed she will be one of the guest judges on the new series.

She revealed on The Table Manners podcast: “I think there’s going to be a Perspex between each judge. That’s a shame because I really do want to touch Ru and Michelle Visage.”

Series one of the show was a runaway success for BBC Three with 6.5 million total requests on iPlayer by half way through the series.

Speaking about the second series previously, RuPaul said: “I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

"This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!"

The first series of RuPaul's Drag Race aired October-November 2019 and is available now to watch online here.