RuPaul's Drag Race UK second season delayed due to coronavirus

The second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been delayed due to coronavirus, it's been revealed.

The hit reality series made its debut in the UK last year on BBC Three.

A second series was confirmed last year but the ongoing coronavirus out break has halted filming.

A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, production on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

"We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Series one of the show was a runaway success for BBC Three with 6.5 million total requests on iPlayer by half way through the series.

Speaking about the second series previously, RuPaul said: “I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

"This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!"

The first series of RuPaul's Drag Race aired October-November 2019 and is available now to watch online here.

Meanwhile, a number of other TV shows and events hve been disrupted by the pandemic.

The BBC has stopped production on its on-going series, including EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors while ITV has postponed The Voice UK's live shows until later this year.

ITV has also scaled back production on Corontion Street and Emmerdale, reducing the amount of weekly episodes.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled while the BAFTA TV Awards have been postponed.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return this Saturday however there will be no studio audience for the first time in the show's history.

The current restrictions are expected to last until at least the end of April, possibly into the summer.