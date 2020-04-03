Little Mix: The Search start date postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The start date Little Mix's new BBC One show Little Mix: The Search talent has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new series is set to welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

Hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey, the show had been rumoured to start in April with live shows in May.

However the BBC has now confirmed that the series has been postponed with no new air date currently set.

They said in a statement: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that Little Mix The Search will be postponed until further notice.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations."

The news follows a number of other shows postponing episodes or halting production.

ITV announced last week it was postponing The Voice UK's live shows until further notice while the Britain's Got Talent auditions will air as normal but the live shows will air later in the year.

In a statement, ITV said: "The Britain's Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

"We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

Meanwhile the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled completely in the wake of the outbreak.

But some shows are going ahead.

Saturday Night Takeaway aired as usual last weekend although there was no studio audience for the first time in the show's history.