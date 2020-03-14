Stars In Their Eyes is set to return (again) in place of The X Factor

Stars In Their Eyes is set to return to ITV with another revamp.

The talent series, which sees contestants impersonate famous singers, first debuted in 1990 and ran to 2006 mainly hosted by Matthew Kelly.

Originally it was a studio audience who voted for the winner but later series aired live with viewers at home able to vote at for their favourite.

The show returned in 2015 with Harry Hill as host but the revival was axed after just the one series.

Now the format is reportedly on its way back to screens once again for 2020.

The Sun reports that the new series will see participants singing as their idols for a panel of celebrity judges - who have yet to be decided.

It's said the show will air in the autumn in place of The X Factor which will be rested for this year.

A source said: "This show is a huge deal for ITV — it’s their offering to take on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in the ratings this autumn.

“There was a huge gap to fill after they found out The X Factor wouldn’t be back and this series seems like the perfect solution."

The insider added: “It’s a new take on Stars In Their Eyes. Members of the public will get dolled up and sing their idols’ songs on stage, just like the old format.

"But this time they’ll be judged by a celebrity panel."

Simon Cowell recently explained his decision to rest The X Factor for this year.

2020 will be the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

He said last month: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

Simon also shared news on two programmes he was working on, teasing: “As well as the evolution of The X Factor, I’ve got two new talent shows we’re launching in the next 12 months.

“One in particular I do think is our best one yet.”