The Real Housewives of Cheshire back for series 11 on ITVBe

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe this month with what will be its eleventh series.

Promising even more fun, frolics and fabulousness the new series will run for 10 episodes followed by the Reunion show in the summer.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire will start on ITVBe in March.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast

Returning to the cast for series 11 are Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley.

They will be joined by beloved housewife Lauren Simon, who is also set to come back and Christine McGuiness who returns as a guest. But how will the ladies fare when another housewife is brought into the fold?

New addition, Nicole Sealey is famous in Cheshire for her no-nonsense attitude. Business woman, mother and self-proclaimed ‘ball-buster’, Nicole isn’t your typical Cheshire Housewife. Originally from London, she is a recent addition to the affluent golden triangle, after she moved to Wilmslow five years ago with her husband, Joe, son of Manchester United legend Les Sealey.

Together with her husband, Nicole owns a personal training company, NEON PT and gym. She also runs her own railway recruitment company. In addition to these businesses, the couple have recently put in a bid to takeover Macclesfield Town Football club. If they are successful, Nicole will become the third woman in the UK to own a football club.

Nicole Sealey said: “Since moving to Cheshire five years ago with my family, I’ve come across many of The Real Housewives, but joining the show is a brilliant opportunity to get to know all of them better.

"I’m proud to join such an amazing and powerful group of women. I can’t wait to get started!”

Lauren Simon added: "Having been a cast member since the very beginning, I’m honoured to be making my return to the show.

"The cast and crew are like a family to me and after a particularly difficult year, I’m over the moon to be able to come back and have some fun with my girlies!”

A teaser for the new series reads: "The new series picks up with life as busy as ever at Warford Hall. As Dawn and the Ward family start to plan for Darby’s wedding, it’s time for Ester to move out as she starts to question her place in Cheshire and where her future lies.

"Newlywed Hanna starts to consider how becoming a mother might impact on her perfect life with Martin, whilst Rachel starts to explore the dating scene. Seema and Tanya also look to expand their businesses – but will Tanya’s new crystal venture stimulate the excitement she hopes for? And how will Lauren settle back in?"

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe this spring.