Ferne McCann: First Time Mum start date confirmed as series returns for 2020

Ferne McCann's ITVBe reality series First Time Mum is back for 2020.

ITVBe has announced that following the success of the last four series, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will be back this spring, followed by another series in the autumn.

The new four-part series will see Ferne once again offer another look at her extraordinary life with daughter Sunday, as she juggles motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will begin on Wednesday, April 15th at 9PM on ITVBe with episodes airing weekly.

This series Ferne and Sunday embark on one of their biggest adventures yet, as they make the move to a brand new home. Ferne also continues her search for love, but could she have finally found her happily-ever after?

Phil Mount, Creative Director at programme makers Potato said: “There is never a dull moment when we’re following Ferne and Sunday, and this series is no exception!

"We’re excited to show the viewers what they have been up to since we last saw them.”

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum airs on ITVBe.