The Mummy Diaries bursts back onto screens tonight on ITVBe - and here's your first look.

The reality show follows sisters Sam and Billie Faiers in their day to day family lives with their partners and children.

The brand new series of Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries starts on Wednesday 26th at 9pm on ITVBe.

In the opening episode this evening it’s Christmas time for the families as Sam and Billie plan for their favourite time of the year the sisters.

In one highlight from tonight's episode, the sisters and their families attend a charity auction.

Billie and Greg come up with a plan to auction off a date with mum Sue, while and an idea from Greg backfires leaving him bald.

"No one else in that room could've raised £20,000 charity by shaving their hair off," Greg proclaims.

"I think I could've doubled it," says Billie.

"Wait to the next do then," quips Greg.

Elsewhere in Essex, the Christmas madness begins as the Shepherds get their decorations up while Nelly shocks with her letter to Santa and the Shepherds finally put an offer in on a new house.

Over in Hertfordshire, there’s Christmas magic in the air as Sam introduces some Faiers family traditions but Rosie and Paul go head to head with each other as Sam and Paul go head to head over the Xmas tree.

Plus, there’s a surprise visitor when Sam hosts Christmas lunch for the family.

Meanwhile The two families pull out all the stops for their first ever Christmas photo shoot but things don’t go to plan as the kids fight over a £40K toy car.

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on ITVBe.