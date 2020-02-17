Celebrities will turn their talents to comedy in a new Channel 4 show.

Stand Up and Deliver will see five famous faces taking to the stage in an entertaining new format that sees them attempting to master the art of stand-up comedy.

The show will follow the plucky celebrities as they are paired up with established comics who’ll mentor them and train them on their journey to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

Each celebrity will have to perfect their routine and perform in a special gala performance.

Channel 4 tease: "It’s a nerve-shredding, rib-tickling experience that forces our famous faces firmly out of their comfort zone and into a whole new world of performance pain.

"But only one star will be crowned Stand Up & Deliver Champion 2020. So, who’ll have the last laugh?"

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said, “Making a hard-bitten comedy audience laugh is surely one of the scariest challenges on television and following our plucky cast as they prepare to perform promises to be huge fun.”

Sarah Tyekiff, Head of Unscripted at programme makers Lime Pictures added, “We couldn’t be happier to be making this new format for Channel 4 and Stand Up To Cancer.

"Five famous faces are about to be thrust into the often harsh and unforgiving world of stand up.

"It’s going to be comedy gold. We cannot wait to see which of our celebrities will stand up to the challenge.”

Stand Up and Deliver will air as part of Channel 4's annual fundraising event Stand Up To Cancer in 2020.

The celebrity and comedian line up are to be confirmed.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the RTS award-winning and BAFTA nominated Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

Other programmes a part of Stand Up For Cancer will be The Great British Bake Off's Celebrity specials.

To find out more about fundraising activities visit channel4.co.uk/SU2C.