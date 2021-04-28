Why Alan Carr turns down Strictly Come Dancing 'every year'

Alan Carr has revealed he's turned down Strictly Come Dancing "every year".

The comedian and presenter says he's regularly approached by BBC bosses to take part in the dance competition.

But Alan has ruled out appearing on the show, and says performing in a same-sex couple would "make him hard".

Speaking on his Life's A Beach podcast, Alan shared: "I get asked to do Strictly every year. I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no.

"Their eyes light up and go 'oh my god' and I say no because I'd get a lob on if I dance with Aljaz or Gorka. I would be so hard."

He added: "If I get on a bus, the vibrations make me hard. So doing the Argentine tango, forget it, that's a sexy dance."

Alan previously joked he had turned down the show because it seemed "too much like hard work."

"And you know why? Those s***ty VTs in the middle, 'I'm going to learn the salsa, so I'm going to a dips factory'," he told The Graham Norton Show. "I haven't got time to go to Chester Zoo.

"I would do it but none of that faffing about, I need to concentrate."

Alan went on to reveal that he does have one signature move.

He explained: "I used to be able to slut drop, but I can't anymore, I'm at that age. I like 'Oops Up Side Your Head' because you get to sit down!"

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air in the autumn, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

As yet no names have been confirmed for the 2021 line up but there have been some rumours.

Names linked to the cast include fitness guru Joe Wicks,TV personality Stacey Solomon and actor Gregory Piper from Line Of Duty.

Also rumoured are Good Morning Britain's stars Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and Westlife's Mark Feehily.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli will be back as judges but Bruno could be forced appear virtually again.

It's been reported that the show will return to normal following a shorter series last year due to the pandemic.