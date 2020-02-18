Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries is back this month on ITVBe.

The reality show follows sisters Sam and Billie Faiers in their day to day family lives with their partners and children.

It began as a one-off series with Sam as she welcomed son Paul in The Baby Diaries, before Billie joined with her daughter Nelly in 2016.

Now a brand new seventh series has been confirmed to begin on Wednesday, February 26 at 9PM on ITVBe.

Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries spoilers

In the fist episode of series 7 we're taken back to Christmas as Sam and Billie plan for their favourite time of the year the sisters make some big decisions.

In Essex, the Christmas madness begins as the Shepherds get their decorations up and Mum Sue arrives with a new set of teeth. Nelly shocks with her letter to Santa and the Shepherds finally put an offer in on a new house.

Over in Hertfordshire, there’s Christmas magic in the air as Sam introduces some Faiers family traditions but Rosie and Paul go head to head with each other as Sam and Paul go head to head over the Xmas tree.

Also in the opening for the new season, the Faiers-Knightley’s finally decide to move house.

Meanwhile, the two families pull out all the stops for their first ever Christmas photo shoot but things don’t go to plan as the kids fight over a £40K toy car. Billie and Greg come up with a plan to auction off a date with Mum Sue and an idea from Greg backfires leaving him bald.

Plus, there’s a surprise visitor when Sam hosts Christmas lunch for the family.

Watch and catch up on The Mummy Diaries

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe and you can catch up with the latest episodes on ITVHub.

You can also catch up via Amazon Prime Video where select past series are available to purchase or stream for free with ITV Hub+.

Meanwhile, regular clips from the series are available to watch for free via the show's official YouTube channel.

PICTURE CREDIT: © Stacey Clarke Photo/ITV