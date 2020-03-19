Hunted has wrapped up its 2020 series: Who were the new contestants and what were the results?

Here's all about the latest season from those who went on the run and who won.

Hunted started its 2020 run on Thursday, February 13 at 9PM on Channel 4. The show continued to air weekly on Thursdays at 9PM .

Another 10 ordinary people started their life on the run in a tough race to win a cash prize.

For the following 25 days they had to evade the clutches of an elite team of former military and intelligence operatives to have a chance of winning a share of £100,000.

For series 5, there were four teams of two and two solo fugitives. Who are this year’s chosen 10 and how did they get on?

Hunted 2020 contestants and results

Here are the contestants and who made it to the end...

Rob and Ben - WINNERS!

Rob and Ben have been friends since the age of 16. Rob is 24 and compiles social media content for football fans. Ben is from Reading and is a lifelong Reading FC fan.

Dan R and Hayley - WINNERS!

Dan R and Hayley are a couple who have been together for three years. Dan R is 33 years old and 6 years ago he started up his gym business in Wigan, he now co-owns 2 gyms and a health kitchen. 27-year-old Hayley also born and bred in Wigan where she works as an HR Officer for the council.

Ella and Jess - CAPTURED

Ella and Jess are a couple who have been together for eight years. Ella's an outdoorsy 22-year-old charity researcher while Jess is a 23-year-old consultant for an Independent Financial Adviser broker.

Frankie and Dan - CAPTURED

Frankie and Dan are a pair of friends. Frankie is a 35-year-old mum of one from Birmingham. As well as being a full-time foster carer Frankie also works as a contact supervisor accompanying children in care on family visits. Dan E is a 36-year-old single man from Birmingham. Dan worked for BT as a graphic designer for 11 years, his mother passed away in 2016 causing Dan to evaluate his life and he decided to quit his job, ever since he's been running his own landscape gardening business.

Toni - CAPTURED

Toni is an haute-couturier from Fulham making high-end clothes for wealthy women from around the world. As well as being a dressmaker she owns 10 animals, three of which are her children and seven others which include her two prize-winning pigs who she says she'll miss more than anybody while on the run.

Mervyn, known as ‘Titch’ - CAPTURED

Mervyn, known as ‘Titch’ was born in Swindon in 1940 and at 78 will be Hunted's oldest ever fugitive. Mervyn began his career working for Portsmouth police before moving to the military. After that Titch moved to worked in to IT and computer sciences.

Hunted: Watch online

There are six episodes of Hunted for 2020.

You can watch episodes online for free and catch up with past episodes and series via the All4 player here.

There have also been three series of Celebrity Hunted with stars going on the run in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Meanwhile, the show will return in 2021. Channel 4 is now inviting budding fugitives to apply for future series of Hunted at huntedapplications.com.