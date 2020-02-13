Hunted is back for 2020: Who are the new contestants and when does it start?

Here's all about the latest season from those hoping to win and when it to catch it on TV.

Hunted starts its 2020 run tonight on Thursday, February 13 at 9PM on Channel 4. The show will air weekly on Thursdays at 9PM .

Another 10 ordinary people begin their life on the run in a tough race to win a cash prize.

For the following 25 days they have to evade the clutches of an elite team of former military and intelligence operatives to have a chance of winning a share of £100,000.

For series 5, there were four teams of two and two solo fugitives. But who are this year’s chosen 10?

Hunted 2020 contestants

Here are the contestants, who at the beginning of the show are all on the run...

Ella and Jess

Ella and Jess are a couple who have been together for eight years. Ella's an outdoorsy 22-year-old charity researcher while Jess is a 23-year-old consultant for an Independent Financial Adviser broker.

Rob and Ben

Rob and Ben have been friends since the age of 16. Rob is 24 and compiles social media content for football fans. Ben is from Reading and is a lifelong Reading FC fan.

Mervyn, known as ‘Titch’

Mervyn, known as ‘Titch’ was born in Swindon in 1940 and at 78 will be Hunted's oldest ever fugitive. Mervyn began his career working for Portsmouth police before moving to the military. After that Titch moved to worked in to IT and computer sciences.

Toni

Toni is an haute-couturier from Fulham making high-end clothes for wealthy women from around the world. As well as being a dressmaker she owns 10 animals, three of which are her children and seven others which include her two prize-winning pigs who she says she'll miss more than anybody while on the run.

Frankie and Dan

Frankie and Dan are a pair of friends. Frankie is a 35-year-old mum of one from Birmingham. As well as being a full-time foster carer Frankie also works as a contact supervisor accompanying children in care on family visits. Dan E is a 36-year-old single man from Birmingham. Dan worked for BT as a graphic designer for 11 years, his mother passed away in 2016 causing Dan to evaluate his life and he decided to quit his job, ever since he's been running his own landscape gardening business.

Dan R and Hayley

Dan R and Hayley are a couple who have been together for three years. Dan R is 33 years old and 6 years ago he started up his gym business in Wigan, he now co-owns 2 gyms and a health kitchen. 27-year-old Hayley also born and bred in Wigan where she works as an HR Officer for the council.

Hunted

For series 5, Ben "Sherlock" Owen leads the Hunters, an elite group of determined ex-military, law enforcement and security forces.

For the first time, the fugitives have been stripped of all personal belongings and money; all they have is the clothes on their backs. They will need to survive for 25 days relying on their networks and the kindness of strangers if they are to have any chance of winning a share of £100,000.

But before that, in the opening episode their first challenge is to identify the unknown city they've been dropped in and escape the all-seeing eye of the helicopter above.

Childhood sweethearts Jess and Ella are totally lost while at Hunter HQ Ben Owen believes pensioner Mervyn will be an easy target... until they uncover his secret past.

There are six episodes of Hunted for 2020. The show will return in 2021. Channel 4 is now inviting budding fugitives to apply for future series of Hunted at huntedapplications.com.

Meanwhile, you can watch episodes online for free and catch up with past episodes and series via All4.