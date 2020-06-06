The Masked Singer UK series 2 has been confirmed by ITV

The Masked Singer will return for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The first ever UK series of The Masked Singer began in January and proved a huge hit with viewers.

The bizarre singing show, which is based on a South Korean television series, sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance.

However they do so while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes and having their voices disguised in interviews and VTs.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, a panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Each week at least one act is eliminated and has their true identity revealed.

ITV has now announced a second series although given the current situation specific details such as when it will air on TV are to be confirmed.

It's expected that due to restrictions in place as a result of the health crisis, the second series may film without a studio audience.

It was previously reported by The Sun newspaper that Joel, Davina, Rita, Jonathan and Ken would all be back for the second run.

The first ever series of The Masked Singer concluded in February with overnight viewing figures of more than 6 million.

At the end of the eighth and final show Queen Bee was crowned the winner before being unmasked as Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts.

They beat Hedgehog in the final, with his identity revealed as comedian and actor Jason Manford.

Octopus finished in third place, unmasked as super star classical singer Katherine Jenkins

Other celebrity contestants revealed throughout the series included CeeLo Green, Denise Van Outen, Patsy Palmer and Kelis.

While we wait for the second series of The Masked Singer UK to come to TV, the American version will air on ITV.

The Masked Singer US series 2 will air on Saturday nights on ITV from June 6.