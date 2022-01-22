Britain's Got Talent 2022 start date and judges as show returns for new series

When does Britain's Got Talent 2022 start on TV? Here's all we know so far about the new series!

The latest series of BGT will begin on TV later this year with Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all returning as Britain's Got Talent judges for the 15th series.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the new series is the first since 2020 after last year's planned run was cancelled due to the pandemic.

When does Britain's Got Talent 2022 start on TV?

It's been confirmed the series will be back later this year with filming already underway.

ITV has yet to officially confirm the exact BGT 2022 start date but based on past years we can probably expect it to begin in the middle of April.

BGT usually airs Saturday nights throughout the Spring until a week of live semi-finals around the last week of May.

Auditions for Britain's Got Talent 2022 kicked off at the start of January at the London Palladium in the West End.

Acts need three or more yeses to make it through, although once again the golden buzzer has returned.

The golden buzzer allows each judge - plus hosts Ant and Dec - the ability to send one act straight through to the live shows.

Working to the latest guidelines, the auditions will welcome a live audience acting as the show's fifth judge to help the panel make their decisions and making sure the judges know when they disagree with their choices!

You can put your name down now for free tickets to be in the audience via the Applause Store website here.

The minimum age limit is 12 while under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Auditions are currently scheduled to continue filming at the London Palladium until 26 January 2022.

As ever it'll be the public who ultimately decide the winner in a series of live shows later in the year.

The champion will walk away with a huge cash prize and spot on bill of this year's the Royal Variety Performance.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who triumphed in the last series in 2020.