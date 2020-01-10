The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV tonight with its latest episode.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

A mix of celebrities compete - dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage, their voices are disguised in interviews - it’s TV’s best kept secret.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer features panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

As each celebrity sings, the superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

At the end of the show, the latest celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

This weekend five celebrities will perform.

They include Queen Bee, who last week revealed of all her friends was the "joker of the pack", and Duck, who we know used to be a long distance runner.

Self-confessed workaholic Hedgehog is also back to perform again together with Unicorn - who gave a clue to their identity last week that they flew on a private plane as a child.

Finally there's Chameleon, who teased last week that they're used to the tech of the 70s and once provided the voice of a children's cartoon character.

See which of the five has their identity unveiled live tonight at 7PM on ITV.

Last week's first episode (Saturday 4 January) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 (Sunday 5 January) featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.