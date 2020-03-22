Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Isobel Mills

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 22 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's ninth episode, it’s nearly the end of the party season on the white Isle and just when things seem to finally be going El Jefe’s way, disaster strikes when the team are out on a beach bonding day.

With the guests yet to arrive David treats the reps to a day at the beach, pleased that all drama is currently put to bed. But for the second weekend running David finds himself in the spotlight dislocating his shoulder while on a pedalo.

As David is now under doctors’ orders to rest Jordan is made temporary head rep and he wastes no time in making some changes just in time for the guests’ arrival.

Chloe is still struggling to deal with living with her ex Callum but is shocked to see one of the boy guests is Josh, a lad she was dating just before she started the season. Although he is hoping to pick things up where they left off Chloe is not quite as keen but does not want to ruin his weekend either.

As the weekend unfolds Chloe struggles to avoid Josh and during a night out, and a few slippery nipples later, Chloe confides in Riva that she fancies Jaden and owes Tash nothing before cornering Jaden and bearing all.

Jaden is left confused and unsure how to handle a delicate situation without hurting anyone and hoping its just a drunken chat. Riva meanwhile cant help but tell Callum the gossip and he can’t hold back filling Tash in on the revelation.

With David still in bed and Jordan doing his best to manage the guests it seems the rest of the reps are about to implode.

In an explosive end to the weekend El Jefe makes a reappearance and amazingly the guests leave happy with poor Josh unaware of the turmoil around him. And while Jaden, Chloe and Tash faceoff over their future friendships poor Jordan is left contemplating his future in Ibiza having lost the position and power he so desperately craves.

Ibiza Weekender airs at 9PM on ITV2 on Sunday nights.