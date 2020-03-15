Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.
From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.
Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.
With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.
Ibiza Weekender cast
Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.
Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.
Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:
David
Instagram: @davidweekender
Twitter: @DavidWeekender
Jordan Davies
Instagram: @jordanweekender
Twitter: @JordanWeekender
Chloe Chaloner
Instagram: @chloeweekender_
Twitter: @chloeweekender_
Tash
Instagram: @tashweekender
Twitter: @TashWeekender
Callum Izzard
Instagram: @callumweekender
Twitter: @CallumWeekender
Riva
Instagram: @rivaweekender
Twitter: @rivaweekender
Jaden
Instagram: @jadenweekender
Twitter: @jadenweekender
Isobel Mills
Instagram: @jadenweekender
Twitter: @jadenweekender
Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers
Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 15 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.
In tonight's eighth episode, as Ibiza braces itself for the next Weekender guests to arrive, El Jefe’s team is finally drama free, that is until a surprise drop in puts the spotlight firmly on David.
While the drama around Callum and Riva’s relationship has given way to a budding romance, the rather fierier Tash and Jaden are also looking to put their differences to bed for now. But with the arrival of two very different sets of guests they are going to have their hands full regardless.
Callum’s career is on the line and needs an all-star performance to impress El Jefe, otherwise he’s going home. Quite the challenge when the guests aren’t getting on. So whilst Tash and Jaden try to heal the group’s rifts with a bit of sun dancing, he and David bond over Prank Wars that don’t end well for DeDe…
And it’s El Jefe’s turn for a bit of romance as love comes a-knocking on the White Isle.
Ibiza Weekender airs at 9PM on ITV2 on Sunday nights.