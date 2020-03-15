Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Isobel Mills

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 15 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's eighth episode, as Ibiza braces itself for the next Weekender guests to arrive, El Jefe’s team is finally drama free, that is until a surprise drop in puts the spotlight firmly on David.

While the drama around Callum and Riva’s relationship has given way to a budding romance, the rather fierier Tash and Jaden are also looking to put their differences to bed for now. But with the arrival of two very different sets of guests they are going to have their hands full regardless.

Callum’s career is on the line and needs an all-star performance to impress El Jefe, otherwise he’s going home. Quite the challenge when the guests aren’t getting on. So whilst Tash and Jaden try to heal the group’s rifts with a bit of sun dancing, he and David bond over Prank Wars that don’t end well for DeDe…

And it’s El Jefe’s turn for a bit of romance as love comes a-knocking on the White Isle.

Ibiza Weekender airs at 9PM on ITV2 on Sunday nights.